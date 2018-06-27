Burst water main may cause water outages in Dundalk estates Greenacres and Oaklawns

Irish water say repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Greenacres, Oaklawns and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth today.



There will be a traffic management system in place for the duration of the works.



Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm today.

An issue with the water supply in Bay Estate has been fixed since 11.30 this morning.



If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU023212.

A further alert from Irish Water this morning revealed that mains flushing may cause supply disruptions to Blackrock, Dromiskin, Castlebellingham and surrounding areas in Co. Louth from 8am on 2 July until 5pm on 18 July.