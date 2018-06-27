Dundalk record label night to showcase some of the country's finest bands

The people behind Dundalk's newest record label Pizza Pizza Records have handpicked some the country's finest acts to play at a night in The Spirit Store this weekend.

On the night you can catch Robocobra Quartet who originally formed at the Sonic Arts Research Centre in Belfast and are described as an "expanding, contracting and ever-changing collective" who takes their musical cues from "jazz, hardcore and contemporary classical music".

Also playing are Waterford experimental rock band Percolator and Derry band Strength NIA who describe their sound as "werewolf pop".

The chaps at Pizza Pizza Records say: "Look here, Pizza Pizza Records night # 004. Three more beautiful bands with lovely music for your listening pleasure. We're really excited for this night, with music from three of the most interesting bands on this little island. WHAT'S NOT TO LOVE."

Tickets €10 on the door. See the Facebook event for more information:

