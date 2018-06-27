SUMMER SCHOOL
Robotics, coding and tech summer school to take place in St. Louis Dundalk
The Stem summer school will be starting on the 2nd of July
St. Louis secondary school is hosting a summer camp with a difference for young people aged between 10 and 13-years-old for four days at the start of July.
The Sentinus STEM Summer School promises to be five days of fun problem solving which will include: practical activities, teamwork, computer coding, robotic technology and creativity.
2018 participants in the school will be tasked with bringing disaster relief to the inhabitants of a remote village struck by a natural disaster.
Sample Programme:
Day 1 – Building Emergency Shelters, Day 2 – Transporting Survival Rations, Day 3 – Build Remote Control All Terrain Vehicles, Day 4 – Generating Energy, Day 5 - Communication Systems.
Date: 2 nd to 6 th July 2018
Time: 9.30am – 4.30pm (drop off from 8.45am, pick up no later than 4.45pm)
Food: Participants should bring break, lunch and drinks (no meals provided)
Instructors: All experienced staff are Access NI and Garda checked
Cost: €130.00 per child
For further information on this educational summer camp or to apply for a place see: www.sentinus.co.uk Email: info@sentinus.co.uk or phone: 048 9262 7755 or 00447815 797585.
