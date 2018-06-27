Robotics, coding and tech summer school to take place in St. Louis Dundalk

St. Louis secondary school is hosting a summer camp with a difference for young people aged between 10 and 13-years-old for four days at the start of July.



The Sentinus STEM Summer School promises to be five days of fun problem solving which will include: practical activities, teamwork, computer coding, robotic technology and creativity.

2018 participants in the school will be tasked with bringing disaster relief to the inhabitants of a remote village struck by a natural disaster.

Sample Programme:

Day 1 – Building Emergency Shelters, Day 2 – Transporting Survival Rations, Day 3 – Build Remote Control All Terrain Vehicles, Day 4 – Generating Energy, Day 5 - Communication Systems.

Date: 2 nd to 6 th July 2018

Time: 9.30am – 4.30pm (drop off from 8.45am, pick up no later than 4.45pm)

Food: Participants should bring break, lunch and drinks (no meals provided)

Instructors: All experienced staff are Access NI and Garda checked

Cost: €130.00 per child

For further information on this educational summer camp or to apply for a place see: www.sentinus.co.uk Email: info@sentinus.co.uk or phone: 048 9262 7755 or 00447815 797585.