Dundalk Gardaí investigating fire at recently closed Fitzpatrick's restaurant

Dundalk Gardaí were called to the scene of a fire at Fitzpatrick’s restaurant last Friday morning around 5:45am.

Gardaí say a small fire was started using wooden pallets which were located at the rear of the building.

There was also another small fire started at the gate at the rear of the building and an attempt made to burn the for sale sign on the premises.

A security guard on the grounds of the recently closed restaurant managed to extinguish the fires quickly. The property sustained only minimal damage.

The two people ran off once spotted by the security personnel.