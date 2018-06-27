Commercial premises ban for Dundalk ‘serial alleged shoplifter’

An 18-year-old man who Judge John Coughlan described as a ‘serial alleged shoplifter’ has been banned from all commercial premises in Dundalk as part of his bail terms.

William McDonagh of Road Two, Muirhevnamor Dundalk was before the court charged with stealing from three men’s clothing stores in Dundalk.

The teenager is charged with the theft of a yellow 11 Degrees t-shirt worth almost €40 from McKenna Man, Earl Street aswell as a €139 Hugo Boss tracksuit from Tony McDonnell’s, Earl Street, Dundalk on May 31st last.

He is also charged with stealing a Liverpool Football Club jersey worth €20 from Brendan Reid’s Footwear and Sports Shop, Park Street Dundalk on the same date.

He is further accused of stealing four items of men’s clothing from Jack and Jones in the Marshes Shopping Centre on June 3rd this year.

Judge John Coughlan asked that the State and Defence agree to bail terms.

When he was later told the conditions had been agreed on, he put back the case to October 17th this year.

However, the presiding judge warned the defendant “You shoplift in the next number of months – Mountjoy. You get the message?”