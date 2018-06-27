Evening Dundalk town centre ban for assault accused

A 44-year-old woman accused of assaulting two members of staff in a local restaurant and take away, was banned from Dundalk town centre after 4pm, as part of bail conditions imposed in the district court last week.

Frances McCarthy of Bothar na Feirme, Blackrock Road, Dundalk is charged with two counts of assault at the Europa Restaurant, Dundalk on February 7th last and with being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on Earl Street.

When the case was initially called, Judge John Coughlan said he was going to ban the accused from the centre of Dundalk and warned her that if she breached that bail term she would be put in the Dochas women’s prison in Mountjoy.

However the Defence solicitor objected and said his client has young children who attend the local theatre.

When the case was recalled the solicitor again urged the court not to impose a ban from the town centre.

Judge Coughlan adjourned the case to the 25th of July.

He said he didn’t want the defendant in the town centre after 4 o’clock and again warned her that she was facing time in the Dochas centre if she breaches that bail term.