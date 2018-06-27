‘High risk’ Dundalk drug dealer (34) gets ten month sentence

A drug dealer whose solicitor had argued “has turned a corner” and is taking steps to deal with his own addiction, was sentenced to 10 months at Dundalk District Court last week.

A report before the court had recommended that James O’Hanlon formerly of Beechmount Drive, Dundalk be placed under the supervision of the Probation Service.

The 34-year-old was before the court accused of having Diamorphine for sale or supply on the Castletown Road, Dundalk on three dates in October and November 2016.

He was also charged with abandoning a syringe in a manner likely to injure, cause a threat to or frighten another, at Mourne Vale, Avenue Road, Dundalk on February 20th last.

The case had been adjourned previously for a Probation report, and the court heard last week that the officer who assessed him had suggested that James O’Hanlon be placed under the supervision of the service.

However, Judge John Coughlan said the report had assessed the defendant as being at high risk of reoffending.

The Defence solicitor, meanwhile, argued that her client has turned a corner.

She outlined how he has been complying with a methadone treatment programme and has engaged in a detox course for benzodiazepine tablets.

Judge Coughlan imposed a 10 month sentence on the defendant.

But he said in the event of an appeal he would fix recognizance at €200 in cash.