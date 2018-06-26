Dundalk gardai unveil new 'property marking' device

A presentation tonight at the Dundalk Local Policing Forum highlighted new technology which can help reduce thefts of items and property.

The new property marking device allows the owner to place their Eircode on equipment.

Local cllr Antoin Watters explained it further:

"Very interesting presentation at the Dundalk Local Policing Forum tonight from An Garda Síochána relating to new technology which can be used to place your Eircode on equipment such as bicycles,work tools,trailers etc.

"The property marking machine can be used to reduce thefts and get recovered items back to their owners. We are going to pursue this issue further at our next meeting.

"This initiative would be a high benefit to our rural community and something I will work on."