Poignant scenes as wreath laid at wreck site of SS Dundalk

There were poignant scenes today as relatives of those who perished on the SS Dundalk in October 1918 laid a wreath at the site of the ship's sinking off the Isle of Man.

The SS Dundalk 1918 Commemoration committee updated their Facebook page, thanking those who made it possible.

"It was deeply poignant and the heavens allowed the Manannan to cut its engines, and gave us 20 minutes over the wrecksite of the SS Dundalk", the post began.

"Captain Sean Rooney led us in prayer and the names of those lost were read out.

"A minute's silence followed by laying of flowers, with messages to ‘everyone’ who rests there. (All environmentally friendly).

"Words cannot describe the moment.

Once again we thank the Isle of Man Steam Packet Co for their generous gesture and help to allow this to happen.

"It is the second time they rendered assistance - 100 years ago they rescued some of the survivors and brought them to safety.Thank you, thank you thank you."