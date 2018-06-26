Dundalk juvenile ordered hundreds worth of “top of the range” clothing online without paying

A youth with an address on the Point Road is being investigated by Gardaí after he ordered “hundreds” of euros worth of “top of the range” clothing online without paying.



The home was searched after Gardaí obtained a warrant in relation to online purchases being delivered to the address.

The juvenile, who Gardaí believe had set up fake online payment accounts, had ordered runners worth €750, and €460 yet he “did not pay a penny” for any of the items.



An investigation is currently underway and Gardaí say the youth will be dealt with through the Garda Juvenile Diversion Programme.

Speaking in relation to the incident a spokesperson for Dundalk Gardaí warned people to be wary of buying or selling items online and to “be sure you have received money before sending goods out”.