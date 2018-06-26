CONOR HUGHES: ‘For many years, people in this area have been very generous to me’

Conor Hughes runs Beat It Music shop, otherwise known as Danny Hughes’ on the Main Street in Blackrock. Conor is also well-known for his weird and wonderful St. Stephen’s Day fundraisers on Blackrock beach in aid of the CrossCause charity.

What is your favourite thing about Dundalk?

Sing Li Curry.

What would your perfect day in the local area be — and why?

I’d spend it watching a particular building I’d love to see getting demolished. No, I can’t name it.



What would you like to change about Dundalk?

One thing I would like to change about Dundalk is our attitude towards new ideas.

I think we always settle for less and something that just gets the job done.

You look at other European cities, and see what Dundalk could be like. I think we could do with more imagination in our town.

Now we tend to just get the job done, instead of making something really beautiful.

What plans do you have for the rest of year?

This area has been very good to me in terms of all of the appeals I’ve organised for CrossCause.

I’m on a good run now at the minute. I’m gathering materials to send to West Africa.

I’m lucky enough to have been able to go out there and I can see that the appeals are making such a difference.

Recently I collected thousands of schoolbooks from local schools. They were all going to go to waste. And in one of the most appeals I’ve done, I’ve collected over 400 sewing machines. It’s a great tool to give to a family.

So my plans are to continue to push on with these appeals and keep recycling and keep distributing the generosity of Dundalk people.

How would you describe Dundalk people?

I am fortunate enough to spend most of my time with good-natured, positive people, with the charity work.

I do find Dundalk people big-hearted, once you break down the initial boundaries.

Once you earn their trust and prove yourself, they’d give you anything.

What local amenities could Dundalk do with?

Well this is the easiest one to answer. We are missing a coastal walkway.

We already have one in Omeath but we need one through, Dundalk, Blackrock and the Boyne Valley areas.

The thing is, people use walkways all the time, and they generate money.

They’re a great way for people to get some excercise. The town is screaming out for it!



Where is your favourite pub in Dundalk and why?

I’d have to say The Spirit Store, because it always suprises you.

Considering your involvement in local charity ventures, do you think Dundalk people are good at giving back and organising charity events?

For many, many years, people in this area have been very generous to me. And from my experience, people are beyond generous and trusting. For people to hand me in a cheque for €100 and to know that every penny will go to charity - it’s a very personal thing to have people really trust you like that.

And it’s a really nice feeling to feel that I have earned that.

It’s something that’s very important to me to nurture - it’s a privilege to be trusted.