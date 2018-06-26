Warning issued to Dundalk business owners after cash stolen from employees' bags

Dundalk Gardaí have made an appeal to local business owners to not leave employee belongings accessible to thieves.

The warning comes after a spate of businesses in Dundalk were targeted by opportunistic thieves who stole cash from employees wallets from private areas in the stores.

The first such incident occurred on June 20th, when two males entered a shop on the Ramparts around 5pm in the evening.

The men gained access to a private area in the store and stole money from the employees' handbags.

On June 22nd a business premises on Roden place was targeted by a thief between 4.30 and 5pm.

In this case, cash was taken when the reception area was left unattended momentarily.

Another business on Chapel Street was targeted between 4 and 5pm on the same evening.

A staff member's wallet was taken from their handbag.

A spokesperson for Dundalk Gardaí said: "These were three preventable thefts. With a bit of carefulness on the business owners part, we could avoid these types of crimes."