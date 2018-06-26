Irish Cancer Society launches new free volunteer driver service for Louth cancer patients

The Irish Cancer Society has launched the latest phase of its free patient transport service, the Volunteer Driver Service.

Thirty newly trained and Garda vetted volunteer drivers will collect cancer patients from their homes across Louth and the surrounding counties, and drive them to and from their chemotherapy appointments in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Cavan General Hospital and the partner Dublin hospitals (Tallaght, the Mater, St. Vincent’s & St. James’s).

Patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment in Louth who would like to avail of the service can contact their hospital healthcare professional for a referral.

Alternatively, they can contact the Volunteer Driver Service team on 01 231 0522/ transport@irishcancer.ie or visit www.cancer.ie for more information.