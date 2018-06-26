Dundalk drugs seizure and arrests 'will make area safer for community'

Louth councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has said that the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of €81,000 worth of drugs in Dundalk's Muirhevnamor housing estate will make the area safer for the local community.

Speaking to the Democrat today, Councillor Ó Murchú said: "This successful Garda operation will reduce the availability of drugs on the streets of Dundalk and that is welcome news.

"It also sends a message to those people involved in the supply of drugs that they will be pursued and that their actions will not be tolerated.

"The impact of drugs ruins communities; in terms of those whose lives are shattered from drug addiction, and the associated anti social behaviour and crime that go hand in hand with drug use.

"I hope to see continued action by the Gardaí to prevent drugs gangs operating in this area and I intend to raise this matter at the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee meeting tonight."

Louth TD Gerry Adams added: "I commend the work of An Garda Síochána which has culminated in the seizure of these drugs."