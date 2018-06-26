Dundalk gardai call for care with barbeques after incident

Dundalk Gardaí have also warned people to be careful about the spreading of fires when having outdoor barbeques.

A spokesperson for Dundalk Garda station said: “We have been called out to a number of fires where people had set fire to grass recently, including one in the O'Hanlon Park area.

“We would ask people to take care when having barbeques outside during the good spell.

“Grass fires do cause damage and they also take up the time of the fire brigade personnel who might have serious matters to attend to.”