Project highlights parking space issues for disabled people in Dundalk

Local members of the Irish Wheelchair Association have taken to Clanbrassil Street this morning to highlight issues faced by disabled people when parking in the town.

As part of the thought-provoking nationwide campaign called Back in 5, the IWA members have placed wheelchairs and walking aids in parking spaces along the busy street.

On each of the aids there is a note saying something to the effect of "back in 5 minutes, gone to get a coffee" in an attempt to let road users feel the frustration felt by disabled people when trying to park in town.

Katie Byrne who works with the Irish Wheelchair Association said: "Have you ever parked your car in an accessible car space provided for people with disabilities using back in 5 as an excuse?



"Today we are campaigning placing wheelchairs in regular parking bays using back in 5 as an excuse to show people how frustrating it is to now be able to use a space purposely placed for you. #backin5"





