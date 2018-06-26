Dundalk gardai: Spike in public order offences due to sun

Gardaí arrested 16 people for public order offences over the past week.

Dundalk Gardaí say the “very high” number of arrests, during the period of Monday, 18th June to Monday, 25th June, can be attributed to the recent spell of good weather.

“The high numbers are down to people overindulging in alcohol in the sunshine.

"We would remind people to behave themselves in the town centre or face the consequences,” a Garda spokesperson said.