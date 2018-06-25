Young boy arrested for "agressive begging" on Dundalk street

A young boy was arrested by Gardaí for “aggressive begging” on Park Street in Dundalk in the early hours of Sunday night.

Gardaí say they received a number of complaints from the public that the child was intimidating passers by at around 1:45am.

A spokesperson for Dundalk Gardaí said: “Whilst it is not an offence to beg in this country, we would ask members of the public to make a complaint to their local Garda station if they feel intimidated by a person who is begging in an aggressive manner.”