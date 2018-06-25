Long Walk security guard assaulted by suspected thieves

Dundalk Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a security guard was assaulted at the Long Walk Shopping Centre.

Gardaí say the security guard approached a man and woman with regards a suspected theft around 1:30pm on Saturday, 30th June, before he was assaulted.

The security guard did not sustain any serious injuries during the attack.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to call Dundalk station at 042 93 88400.