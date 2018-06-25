Jason O’Driscoll says he’s ‘innocent’ of double murder

A 34-year-old Dubliner will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court tomorrow (Tuesday), charged with a double murder in Co Louth.



Jason O’Driscoll, with an address at Richmond Avenue, Fairview is accused of murdering fellow Dubliners 31-year-old Anthony Burnett and 25-year-old Joseph Redmond on March 7th, 2012.



Dressed in a navy waistcoat and tie and a blue shirt, he was arraigned before the court this morning, replying: ‘Not guilty. I’m innocent’ to each charge.



Alexander Owens SC, prosecuting, told the court that the charges related to an incident near the border, at Ravensdale Park in Co Louth. He said that Mr Burnett had lived at Croke Villas, in Ballybough, while Mr Redmond had lived at Ballybough House Apartments.



Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy swore in a jury of six women and six men to hear his trial, which is due to run for four weeks.



He asked them not to talk about the case or conduct any internet searches about it and told them to return to court tomorrow.