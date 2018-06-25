Louth Cllr slams attacks on republican memorials

Louth councillor Antóin Watters has condemned a series of attacks on Republican memorials that took place on Friday night/Saturday morning.

Cllr Watters said: “there were a number of memorials targeted, the 1981 Hunger Strike memorials at Fords Cross in Silverbridge, Cloghogue and on the Newry A1 Bypass. The memorial at Edentubber was also targeted on the same night.”

The crosses at the Hunger Strike memorials were spray painted with graffiti while the flag was stolen and the flagpole badly bent at Edentubber.

Describing the attacks as ‘outrageous’ Cllr Watters who visited the sites with Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú said “all memorials should be treated with respect no matter what side they are representing. The people who carried out these attacks have only one aim in mind, to antagonise and insult the Republican community and to try and elicit a response.”

Cllr Watters called on the community not to “respond to these acts. We will work as a community to restore these memorials and continue to remember our dead with dignity and respect. Everyone has a right to honour and remember their dead and this kind of despicable act can only to be condemned.”