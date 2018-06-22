Louth cllr warns cyclists of 'large crater' on road

Louth councillor Pearse McGeough has taken to Facebook today to warn cyclists and road users of a large pothole close to The Lynns in Annagassan.

"For those of you who may be cycling over the next few days, particularly those who may be cycling from Castlebellingham to Annagassan, be careful at The Lynns, as there is a large crater on this road", McGeough warned in the update.

He also added that he had informed the authorities.

"I have requested Louth County Council to repair same as a matter of urgency."