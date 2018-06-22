Children's national day of creativity comes to Dundalk tomorrow

A new national day of creativity for children and young people, Cruinniú na nÓg takes place in towns across Ireland on Saturday 23 June 2018.

As part of the event, children aged between 0 and 18-years-old can take part in free events happening at The Square, An Táin Arts Centre and Dundalk Library between 11 and 4pm.

Children can enjoy a packed programme of creative workshops, performances and storytelling.

A spokesperson for Cruinniú na nÓg said:

"Cruinniú na nÓg celebrates and encourages children and young people’s participation in culture and creativity through performance, coding, theatre, art and music workshops, readings, screenings, special events and much more. Events are free, local and activity-based. It’s a day for ‘doing’, ‘making’ and ‘creating’!"

Tickets can be bought at: https://antain.ticketsolve.com/shows/873590523?_ga=2.55532971.1090439290.1528885093-553933783.1522850327