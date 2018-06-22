The Hair Shop in Dundalk lands place in industry awards final

The Hair Shop in Williamson’s Mall in Dundalk is celebrating after beating off stiff competition to secure a place in the finals of the Most Wanted Awards, presented by leading industry magazine, Creative HEAD.

Established in 2001, Most Wanted recognises the most accomplished names and teams in British and Irish hairdressing – the awesome talents collectively making our hair industry the envy of the world.

Having showcased exceptional skill and ambition, The Hair Shop proved to be a front-runner in the category Supreme Team, gaining a coveted place at the Most Wanted Grand Final on Monday 3 September at London’s iconic Natural History Museum.

Here, comedian Katherine Ryan will preside over an occasion that sees 600 glamorous A-Listers from the worlds of hair, fashion, beauty and the media come together for a night of Most Wanted celebration.

The Most Wanted Awards comprise 14 categories recognising creativity and success across a multitude of disciplines, from customer service to commercial innovation. This year’s entries were judged by panela of experts, including hair heavyweights Sam Burnett, Ken O’Rourke and Nicky Clarke OBE, Get the Gloss managing director, Gemma Bellman, Harper’s Bazaar beauty director, Katy Young and the beauty and lifestyle director of Vogue, Jessica Diner.