CBS students take on the fitness challenge

Fitness can be fun.

That’s according to students at CBS Primary in Dundalk anyway.

Recently, over 120 pupils from Junior Infants to Fifth Class took part in a ‘Fit Squad’ interactive health and fitness session for children, delivered by Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton and organised by banana importers Fyffes.

Topics covered included an active workout plus talks and tips on healthy eating, all designed to improve children’s general fitness through engaging and fun-filled activities.

Reflecting on the event, CBS Principal Patricia McKeever said: “We were delighted to welcome Fyffes Fit Squad into our school today.

“Working on children's fitness, keeping them active and away from Playstations, etc. is something we are passionate about in CBS.

“It was great to see how much the children enjoyed taking part in the activities.

“Allied to the exercise element is the whole concept of promoting a healthy lifestyle, which the school was focusing on during this week - 'Active Schools Week'- and saw us raise our first ever Health Promoting Schools Flag."

Also praising the initiative was CBS teacher Tom O’Connor.

“It’s great to have a local company such as Fyffes coming into school and joining forces for events such as our Active Schools Week.

“The importance of developing partnerships between our school and other stakeholders within the local community cannot be over-emphasised. Fostering links in areas where both parties share a passion - for health promotion in this case - can only be of benefit to all involved, especially the children.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank Gerry, Emma, Tom, Cormac and Darragh for coming to the CBS today and bringing a different take on the importance of a healthy lifestyle to our pupils,” he said.

Schools and sports clubs interested in participating in the project are asked to visit www.fyffesfitsquad.ie