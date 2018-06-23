Man (39) damaged windows and stole beer case in Ardee

An Ardee man has been given until September 10th to pay compensation relating to damage caused and theft in Ardee on January 27th last.

Patrick O’Sullivan (39) with an address at Lamb’s Terrace, Ardee has been ordered to pay €224 in compensation.

The defendant admitted causing €200 damage to panes in a front door and bedroom window at Rogan’s Lane, and the theft of a case of beer worth €24 from SuperValu in the town.

He also admitted a public order matter and his solicitor said, given time, the defendant would pay

Judge John Coughlan also ordered that the defendant donate €300 to charity.