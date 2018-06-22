Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, 22 June, 2018

The death has occurred of Paddy Hoey Garrybawn, Tom Bellew Avenue and formerly of York Street, Dundalk, Louth

Tragically following an accident in Dover, England. Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Bernadette (late of York Street), Paddy will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sister Marie Duffy-Traynor, brothers Seamus, Cyril, Gabe, Michael and Liam, brother in-law Pat, sisters in-law Debbie and Helen, aunt May Callan, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, his work colleagues in Carna Transport, neighbours and friends.

Funeral details: Reposing at Shevlins Funeral Home, Barrack Street from 11o'clock Friday morning. Removal Friday Evening at 6.15pm to The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamore arriving for evening prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11o'clock followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Brian Conlon, 1 The Paddock, Mount Avenue, Dundalk, Louth



Passed away in Spain. Beloved husband of Evelyn and dear father of Julie, Orla and Tracey. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons-in-law Kasper, Duane and Oskar, grandchildren Leah, Max, Zoe and Ryan, brother Seán, sister Margaret, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Bridie, Nuala and Kathleen.

An announcement will be posted once funeral arrangements have been finalised. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes, telephone 0429334521.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Caroline Navarro (née McArdle) Milestown, Castlebellingham, Louth



Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Ramon. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sisters Elizabeth (Lily), Patty and Sheila, brother Owen, brothers-in-law Joe, Seán, John and Antonia, sister-in-law Carmen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 5pm to 8pm on Friday. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Mary's Church, Kilsaran at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to RNLI Lifeboats Ireland c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House private, please by request.