Dundalk Darkness Into Light raises a massive €100,000

This year's Darkness Into Light here in Dundalk has raised a whooping €102,314.

At a cheque presentation last night in Kennedy's Bar, the proceeds were handed over to Pieta House.

An amazing turnout out of over 3,800 people took part in this year's Darkness Into Light event in Dundalk.

The organisers would like to say well done to everyone who took part and made this possible and a massive thanks to all sponsors.