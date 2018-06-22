Fundraising
Dundalk Darkness Into Light raises a massive €100,000
Tom and Brian McEvoy from Pieta House with members of the Dundalk committe of the Darkness into light run presenting a Cheque to them for € 102,314, and 24 pence raised on the run
This year's Darkness Into Light here in Dundalk has raised a whooping €102,314.
At a cheque presentation last night in Kennedy's Bar, the proceeds were handed over to Pieta House.
An amazing turnout out of over 3,800 people took part in this year's Darkness Into Light event in Dundalk.
The organisers would like to say well done to everyone who took part and made this possible and a massive thanks to all sponsors.
