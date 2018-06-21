Fashionistas gear up for Marshes Shopping Centre Ladies Day at Dundalk Stadium

One of the most highly anticipated events in the Dundalk calendar will return in style this July with Marshes Shopping Centre’s Ladies Day at Dundalk Stadium on Thursday 12th July.

Special guest judges Lisa from Lisa’s Lust List, Paul & Mike from Funky Fashion Frolics, Marshes Personal Stylist and Cool FM presenter Rebecca McKinney and make-up artist Rosie Kirk will all be on hand on Thursday 12th July at Marshes Ladies Day in Dundalk Stadium to crown the Best Dressed Lady.

Stylish racegoers will be spotted by the judges who will select ten of the best before choosing the lucky winner to win a prize to the value of €4,000 to include an amazing holiday of a lifetime to a destination of your choice as well as a luxury shopping experience at Marshes Shopping Centre.

Rebecca McKinney, Marshes Personal Stylist said: “Experiment with bold colors, stripes or prints and pay extra attention to accessorizing your look to perfection. A great way to catch the judges' eye is with a statement headpiece that really sets an outfit off. Be brave and try trousers or a jumpsuit this season, they can really work at the races and turn a look into something standout. I cannot wait to check out the style at Marshes Ladies Day and know that the judges will have a difficult job on our hands!”

Sean Farrell, Marshes Shopping Centre Manager added: "The event is now firmly established as the most glamorous date in the Dundalk racing calendar and Marshes is again delighted to be working in partnership with Dundalk Stadium as the sponsor of the Annual Ladies Day. The atmosphere makes it a day not to be missed, whether you're an avid racegoer or a fashionista."

For more information, visit www.dundalkstadium.com