LOUTH WEATHER: 'Next week looks like being a scorcher'

Local weather guru Louth Weather has predicted a 'scorcher' of a week next week. With the words 'sun', 'dry', 'hot' and 'high pressure' featuring prominently.

"Looking further ahead, no change from what I forecast on Monday last. We will see a gradual improvement in conditions over the coming days with warmer temperatures, more sunshine and lighter winds, though Saturday could be quite cloudy.

"And looking further ahead to next week, my daily updates will include words like high pressure, dry, sun and hot. Yes next week really looks like being a scorcher with temperatures up to the mid twenties and lots of sunshine.