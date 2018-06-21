Hedgehog rescued after getting stuck in drain at Dundalk home

A hedgehog had a lucky escape at a Dundalk home on Wednesday afternoon after the wee fella had become trapped in a drain.

The Louth SPCA takes up the story of the rescue:

"People had tried to get it out of the drain but as you can see from the photo he was quite stuck.

"Fiona (Squibb) arrived later and tried kitchen utensils (ladle, spatula etc). Then she had a soft lead she managed to get round his head. With the spatula and lead she managed after a while to get him up and then with help of another lady got the poor thing out. The kids were delighted!

"Fiona took the little guy to get checked and released it later in a safe place. Please put covers your drains to avoid further incidents like this one. The next hedgehog (or other wildlife) might not be so lucky!"