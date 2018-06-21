Sentence for ‘prolific’ Dundalk drug dealer

The activities of a local drug dealer had a massive impact on those who lived in her neighbourhood, Dundalk District Court was told last week.

Grace Flanagan (30) formerly with an address at Culhane Street, Dundalk was before the court charged with nine counts of having drugs for sale or supply and all of the offences were committed while on bail.

The sale and supply charges relate to diamorphine, more commonly known as heroin and anti-anxiety medication Alprazolam.

The offences were committed between March 2016 and April last year at various locations including Grace Flanagan’s then home, the Bus Eireann depot at the Long Walk, The Ramparts, Slieve Foy Park and the Clanbrassil Centre.

The Defence barrister told Judge John Coughlan last Wednesday that her client was recently give a two and a half year sentence in the Circuit Court with the last 12 months suspended and she has a release date in October.

The counsel urged the court that her client had made significant progress while in custody and is now detoxed from the methadone treatment programme she had been on.

The barrister added that the offences before the court and the Circuit Court sentence, all arose from Grace Flanagan’s drug addiction and feeding her habit.

Sgt. Ger Collins said that the defendant was a prolific drug dealer and this had a massive impact on the local community living in Culhane Street, and their quality of life over a two year period.

The court also heard on two occasion 15 Garda witnesses had attended the court, when the cases - which were being contested - were listed for hearing.

However, the barrister stressed that the dealing was to feed a habit, and said her client was not driving around in a flash car or living a flash lifestyle.

Judge John Coughlan imposed a three and a half month sentence for one of the charges and marked the others taken into consideration.