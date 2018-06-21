Ardee man suspected of drink driving had a big needle phobia

A man arrested for suspected drink driving last week told Ardee District Court that he had a phobia to needles.

However, Judge John Coughlan convicted 38-year-old David Donegan, a father of three young children, of Moorehall Rise, Ardee of refusing to comply with a Garda request when taken to Drogheda Garda Station to provide a blood or urine sample on March 20 last.

The defendant said he didn’t refuse a urine sample. He said to the doctor that he didn’t need to go to the bathroom for five minutes.

Solicitor Paul Eaton said a letter before the court from the defendant’s GP stated quite clearly it was the case he had an aversion to needles due to a medical condition.

Mr Eaton said that the defendant was a scaffolder, and a conviction would have consequences for his employment.

Judge Coughlan fined the defendant €200 and banned him from driving for four years.

He fixed cash bail of €700 for him to appeal.