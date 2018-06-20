Local graffiti artist Omin represents Dundalk at Point Village exhibition

Local visual artist Ominous Omin aka Barry Finnegan will be representing Dundalk at an exhibition taking place in the Odeon Cinema at the Point Village in Dublin.

The Grey Area exhibition which has been organsied by SUBSET opened its doors to the public today (Wednesday, June 20th) and will run until Thursday, 28th, June and will be open from 1pm to 10pm each day.

All of the works, which will include pieces by Omin who is a member of the North Louth Artists's Group, featured in the show are available to buy as prints and cost 30.00 each.

A documentary highlighting the “unnecessarily complex” process of creating large-scale public artworks has also been released to coincide with the show as well as a petition entitled: "Licensing Public Spaces for the Delivery of Large Scale Public Artworks".

All profits raised from the exhibition will be going to the Inner City Helping Homeless charity.

For more information see: www.facebook.com/subsetdublin/

www.facebook.com/events/2088737871381592/

www.change.org/p/dublin-city-council-grey-area-licensing-public-spaces-for-the-delivery-of-large-scale-public-artworks