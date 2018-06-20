This Dundalk takeaway has the best burger in Leinster...

Mullen's Takeaway in Dundalk has been voted to have the 'Best Burger' at an independent takeaway in Leinster, according to a poll of almost 500 outlets across the country, in which almost 17,000 burger fans voted.

The Overall national winner was The Hungry Moose in Kilkenny.

The announcement comes ahead of Ireland’s first ever National Burger Day, Thursday 21 June.

Well done folks!