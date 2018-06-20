Transport
This lorry driver has a day to forget in Dundalk
Gardai
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit stopped this truck after the driver was observed not wearing a seat belt.
Following further checks by gardai, it became apparent that the drivers license did not cover the driver to drive the vehicle and also the vehicle was not insured.
Gardai stated that a FCPN was issued for no seat belt along with summons for no insurance or licence.
