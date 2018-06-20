LEADER
LIST: Louth projects to receive €480,000 in LEADER funding
Funding
The following community groups and organisations across Louth have now received funding for their local projects as part of the LEADER programme which is a key component of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme 2014-2020:
Ardee & Mid Louth Music Centre (Capital)
(Ardee And District Community Trust Company Limited By Guarantee) €3,972.97
Ardee & Mid Louth Musical Training
(Ardee And District Community Trust Company Limited By Guarantee) €11,137.50
Bachelor's Lane Craft Studio
(The Crafty Fox) €48,428.41
Blackrock Park Upgrade 2017
(Blackrock Playground Group Company Limited by Guarantee) €10,641.00
Blackrock Promenade Public Artwork
(Blackrock Tidy Towns Ltd) €24,000.00
Carlingford Enhancement 2017
(Carlingford Community and Tidy Towns Association) €6,803.43
Creative Enterprise Development Programme
(Creative Spark Company Limited By Guarantee) €7,416.50
Cycle of Living (Pilot Project)
(Turas Counselling Services Company Limited By Guarantee) €2,438.04
Dee Hub Building Refurbishment
(Ardee And District Community Trust Company Limited By Guarantee) €36,240.50
Drumshallon Forge Heritage Centre Upgrade & Development
(Drumshallon Forge Restoration Community Group) €13,409.23
Facilitation for the Future
(Carlingford Heritage Company Limited By Guarantee) €5,501.25
Hearing Loop
(An Táin Arts Centre) €2,496.54
Laser Engraving Equipment
(G and M Precision Limited) €12,450.00
Louth Looking Good 2017
(Louth Tidy Towns Together) €8,930.29
Louth Village Biodiversity Plan
(Louth Village Tidy Towns) €3,265.65
Louth Village Community Centre - Upgrade & Improvement Works
(Louth Village Community Centre) €130,292.32
Marketing at Sommet de l'Elevage 2017
( Farm Tours Ireland Limited) €2,773.35
SeaFoodRocks - Boyne Valley Food Series - Seafood Theatre (Red Fish Events Limited) €2,996.58
Security, Accessibility & Exterior Paint
(Haggardstown & Blackrock Community Centre Company Limited by Guarantee) €25,225.68
The Shop Local Gift Voucher Scheme
(Dundalk Chamber of Commerce (Incorporated)) €10,650.00
Transition to a Community Hub
(Roche Emmets GFC) €36,278.56
Upgrade of Cooley Parochial Hall
(Cooley Parochial Hall) €12,564.85
Word Up
(The Upstate Theatre Project Company Limited By Guarantee) €11,745.00
Youth Creative Development Programme (Capital)
(Ardee And District Community Trust Company Limited By Guarantee) €2,870.40
Youth Creative Development Training Programme
(Ardee And District Community Trust Company Limited By Guarantee) €8,967.24
Zoo Fitness Gym
(Mr Jonathan Carroll t/a Zoo Fitness) €37,615.20
