LIST: Louth projects to receive €480,000 in LEADER funding

The following community groups and organisations across Louth have now received funding for their local projects as part of the LEADER programme which is a key component of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme 2014-2020:

Ardee & Mid Louth Music Centre (Capital)

(Ardee And District Community Trust Company Limited By Guarantee) €3,972.97

Ardee & Mid Louth Musical Training

(Ardee And District Community Trust Company Limited By Guarantee) €11,137.50

Bachelor's Lane Craft Studio

(The Crafty Fox) €48,428.41

Blackrock Park Upgrade 2017

(Blackrock Playground Group Company Limited by Guarantee) €10,641.00

Blackrock Promenade Public Artwork

(Blackrock Tidy Towns Ltd) €24,000.00

Carlingford Enhancement 2017

(Carlingford Community and Tidy Towns Association) €6,803.43

Creative Enterprise Development Programme

(Creative Spark Company Limited By Guarantee) €7,416.50

Cycle of Living (Pilot Project)

(Turas Counselling Services Company Limited By Guarantee) €2,438.04

Dee Hub Building Refurbishment

(Ardee And District Community Trust Company Limited By Guarantee) €36,240.50

Drumshallon Forge Heritage Centre Upgrade & Development

(Drumshallon Forge Restoration Community Group) €13,409.23

Facilitation for the Future

(Carlingford Heritage Company Limited By Guarantee) €5,501.25

Hearing Loop

(An Táin Arts Centre) €2,496.54

Laser Engraving Equipment

(G and M Precision Limited) €12,450.00

Louth Looking Good 2017

(Louth Tidy Towns Together) €8,930.29

Louth Village Biodiversity Plan

(Louth Village Tidy Towns) €3,265.65

Louth Village Community Centre - Upgrade & Improvement Works

(Louth Village Community Centre) €130,292.32

Marketing at Sommet de l'Elevage 2017

( Farm Tours Ireland Limited) €2,773.35

SeaFoodRocks - Boyne Valley Food Series - Seafood Theatre (Red Fish Events Limited) €2,996.58

Security, Accessibility & Exterior Paint

(Haggardstown & Blackrock Community Centre Company Limited by Guarantee) €25,225.68

The Shop Local Gift Voucher Scheme

(Dundalk Chamber of Commerce (Incorporated)) €10,650.00

Transition to a Community Hub

(Roche Emmets GFC) €36,278.56

Upgrade of Cooley Parochial Hall

(Cooley Parochial Hall) €12,564.85

Word Up

(The Upstate Theatre Project Company Limited By Guarantee) €11,745.00

Youth Creative Development Programme (Capital)

(Ardee And District Community Trust Company Limited By Guarantee) €2,870.40

Youth Creative Development Training Programme

(Ardee And District Community Trust Company Limited By Guarantee) €8,967.24

Zoo Fitness Gym

(Mr Jonathan Carroll t/a Zoo Fitness) €37,615.20