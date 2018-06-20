Warning issued after attempted car break-in caught on camera in Dundalk estate

A resident of an estate on the Red Barns Road has posted security camera stills of someone attempting to break into parked cars - and is warning people to make sure to lock car doors at night.

Viv Farrell explained what had happened:

"This happened last night in our neighbourhood on the Red Barns Road. This is from our security camera and I posted the stills of the recording and we reported it to the Guards who will investigate.

"Beware and lock your cars last thing at night, a few of our unfortunate neighbours had some items and money stolen.

"People need to be vigilant and look out for you and your neighbours property."