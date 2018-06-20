FCI Levadia Tallinn: Who are Dundalk FC's Europa League opponents?

Dundalk FC will face FCI Levadia Tallinn of Estonia in the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round following today's draw.

(The second qualifying round draw is due to take place at 1pm)

Dundalkfc.com have put together this handy explainer on who exactly FC Levadia are:

FCI Levadia Tallinn (Estonia)

Who are they?

FC Levadia were an Estonian team that were founded in 1998. After the 2017 season, Levadia merged with FCI Tallinn, and became known as FCI Levadia.

The club has played in the Meistriliiga since the 1999 season and have never been relegated from the Estonian top division. They have won Meistriliiga on 9 occasions, the Estonian Cup 8 times and lifted the Estonian Supercup 7 times.

Where are they from?

FCI Levadia are based in Tallinn. It is the capital and largest city of Estonia and is situated on the northern coast of the country. Tallinn has a population of 450,305 inhabitants.

Where do they play?

FCI Levadia play their home games at Kadriorg Stadium, which has a 5,000 capacity.

The stadium is located about 2 km east of the city centre in the subdistrict of Kadriorg near the Kadriorg Palace.

Who to watch out for?

Estonian international Dmitri Kruglov is a key player for FCI Levadia, while attacking midfielder Pavel Martin has made more than 90 appearances for the club since making his first team debut in 2014.

Who is the manager?

Aleksandar Rogic is a Serbian football coach and current manager of FC Levadia Tallinn.

After the fusion of FCI Tallinn and FC Levadia Tallinn in 2017 he became the head coach. His first managerial silverware came when he won the Estonian Supercup in 2018 and followed it up with Estonian Cup success.

How did they qualify for the UEFA Europa League?

FCI Levadia finished second in the A. Le Coq Premium Liiga in 2017 and are currently in 3rd position during the current campaign with 18 games played.

The first leg is due to take place on Thursday July 12th. The second leg is due to be played a week later on Thursday July 19th.

Cork City previously played Levadia Tallinn last season - winning 2-0 away and then 4-2 at Turner's Cross.

Dundalk FC are reminding all supporters to NOT book flights or accomodation until the club confirm fixtures and dates of the tie.