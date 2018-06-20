WATER ALERT
Burst mains may cause water service disruptions for Dundalk homes today
The alert is valid until 2pm this afternoon
Irish Water has warned customers that a "burst main" may affect water services to customers in the Oaklawns and Greenacres areas as well as "Dundalk and surrounds".
The warning is in place until 2pm today.
#IWLouth: A burst main may affect supply to Oaklawns, Greenacres, Dundalk & surrounds until 2pm today. #IrishWater— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) June 20, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on