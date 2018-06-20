WATER ALERT

Burst mains may cause water service disruptions for Dundalk homes today

The alert is valid until 2pm this afternoon

Irish Water has warned customers that a "burst main" may affect water services to customers in the Oaklawns and Greenacres areas as well as "Dundalk and surrounds".

The warning is in place until 2pm today. 