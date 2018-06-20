Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, June 20th, 2018

The death has occurred of Kathleen McGuinness (née Myles) from 9 Aghameen Park, Dundalk, Louth and Scariff, Clare



Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of Teddy and dear mother of Clive, Donna, Denise, Edward, Eugene, Mark and Mandy. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at home from 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Thursday at 11.40am to the Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Ravensdale.

May She Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of John Flood of Dublin / Dundalk, Louth



Flood (Dublin, Dundalk and formerly of The Irish Defence Forces) 18th June 2018, unexpectedly but peacefully, John, beloved son of the late Nellie and Patrick and brother of the late Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his brother Michael, sister Joan, brother-in-law John, nieces and nephews Karen, Emer, Patrick, David, Catherine, Jennifer and Dylan, his Defence Forces colleagues, extended family. and his many friends and neighbours both in Dublin and Dundalk.

John's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10am in St. Laurence O'Toole Church, Seville Place followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Alzheimer's Society.

Rest in Peace.