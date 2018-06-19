Iarnród Éireann revised Summer schedule for Dundalk

Iarnród Éireann are advising it's Dundalk commuter service customers of a number of changes to services from Monday 25th June to Sunday 26th August.

According to Iarnród Éireann, the changes reflect reduced demand for some services during the summer period, and ensure that special trains for summer events can be provided within existing driver resources, with an unprecedented number taking place across sport, concerts and other festivals and events.

The changes are as follows:

07:10 Dundalk to Bray (Monday to Friday) will terminate in Grand Canal Dock

14:45 Connolly to Dundalk and 16.05 Dundalk to Connolly (both Friday Only) will not operate during this period.

All affected services will be reinstated from Monday 27th August.

Full timetable details are available at www.irishrail.ie