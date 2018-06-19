Ardee rugby coach to host fun fitness party next month

Jessica Myles, who runs the Keeping Girls in Sports Initiative in Ardee is hosting a workout party in Ardee Parish Centre next month.

The "get fit and have fun" night will take place on Wednesday, July 18th from 7pm to 9pm.

The local rugby coach Jessica says the event promises to be a "night to let loose with the girls".

Jessica says: "Bring your glowsticks because we have a DJ playing some tunes for us! One of our stunning guests, Megan Williams, former women's Irish rugby player and an incredible fitness extraordinaire with her own 'Brand, Move, Energise, Glow' will be getting up on stage to teach you some awesome moves that you'll remember for life."

There'll also be a goodie bag for everyone who buys a ticket and a taster session in Pilates.

"Each goodie bag will contain prizes, testers and will come packed with plenty of info to help you stay fit and healthy. We will also have some health and nutrition companies with stalls set up, giving you a taste of their brands and why they are good for you and tasty," explained Jessica.

For more information see @jm_keepgirlsinsports on Instagram or at Keeping Girls in Sports on Facebook.

Tickets are priced at €16.34 and can be snapped up at: www.eventbrite.com/e/girls-in-sports-workout-party-tickets-46892283081?ref=estw