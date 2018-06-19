Gardaí appealing for witnesses to an attempted burglary on Newry Road

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a burglary which took place at a home on the Newry Road on June 12th around 11.30am.

Gardaí say two men fled the scene after they were seen in the house by the occupants.

The men were followed, but managed to escape in a gold-coloured car and escaped via the Newry Road.

Anyone with information on this crime has been asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 93 88400.