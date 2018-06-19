Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, June 19th, 2018

The death has occurred of Carmel O'Reilly (née Logan) from Skerries, Dublin/Dundalk, Louth

O'Reilly (née) Logan, Carmel, of Skerries, County Dublin and formerly of Dundalk County Louth, June 17th, 2018, peacefully at Rush Nursing Home surrounded by her family, following a long illness, bravely borne, in the wonderful care of the staff of Rush Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Agnes, her brothers John, Frank, Peter and Jim, sisters Ann and Mary. Sadly missed by her husband and best friend Terry, sons John, Barry, Terry and Brian, daughters-in-law Liz, Deirdre, Fiona and Caroline, nine adored grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends - Particularly her great friend Marie Claire.

Reposing at Duff's Funeral Home, Skerries, Tuesday 19th June from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Skerries. Funeral Mass at Saint Patrick's Church, Skerries Wednesday, 20th June, at 10am, followed by burial at Ardla Cemetery, Skerries. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson's Association of Ireland.

May Carmel Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of John Duff, Ardee, Louth



The death has occurred of John Duff, Millockstown, Ardee, suddenly at his home. John, beloved husband of Tracey (née Molloy) and loving father of Amy and Kelly. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sisters Rosie and Martina, mother-in-law Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5pm until 10pm on Tuesday and 11am until 10pm Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation. House private on Thursday morning please.

Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Paddy Hoey of Garrybawn, Tom Bellew Avenue and formerly of York Street, Dundalk, Louth



Paddy Hoey, 8th June 2018, tragically following an accident in Dover, England. He is predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Bernadette (late of York Street). Paddy will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sister Marie Duffy-Traynor, brothers Seamus, Cyril, Gabe, Michael and Liam, brothers-in-law Pat, sisters in-law Debbie and Helen, aunt May Callan, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, his work colleagues in Carna Transport, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.