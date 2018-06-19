DUNDALK CRIME

Takeaway staff at Dundalk estate threatened by man with knife

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the attempted robbery

Staff at a takeaway in Glenmore Park Muirhevnamor were threatened by a man with a knife who demanded money on June 13th. 

The male, who had a Dublin accent, entered the takeaway around 9:40pm. He was 5ft 9 inches in height and wore dark clothing. 

Gardai say there were no injuries and that the man did not make away with any cash. 