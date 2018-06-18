Gardai issue appeal for missing teen last seen in Drogheda

Gardai in Ashbourne wish to seek the publics assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Jamie Walsh.



Jamie was last seen on the evening of Monday June 11th in Drogheda when he boarded a train for Dublin. He is described as being 5’ 4’’ tall with brown hair and of slim build. When last seen he was wearing a blue tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms.



He is known to frequent the Temple Bar area of Dublin.



Anyone who has seen Jamie or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.