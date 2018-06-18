Gardaí have seized €8,000 worth of drugs from Dundalk estate

Dundalk Gardai have seized €8,000 worth of drugs from a residential property in Cedarwood Park, Dundalk.

A 23-year-old male had quantities of cocaine, cannabis, cigarettes and cash on the premises when it was raided by Gardai on June 15th.

The man was arrested on two charges under section 15 of the criminal justice act under the misuse of drugs act.



A file is currently being prepared for the DPP.