Gardaí appeal for witnesses after €7,000 worth of tools stolen from van

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after tools worth an estimated value of €7,000 were stolen from a van parked near the Ballymac roundabout on June 16th.

The items, which included a generator, chainsaws, a Bosch drill, a compressor and two Milwaukee drill's, were stolen from the van between 10:30am and 12:30pm.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to call the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or Dundalk station on 042 93 88400.