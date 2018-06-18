DUNDALK CRIME
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after €7,000 worth of tools stolen from van
The items were stolen from near the Ballymac roundabout
Gardai are appealing for witnesses after tools worth an estimated value of €7,000 were stolen from a van parked near the Ballymac roundabout on June 16th.
The items, which included a generator, chainsaws, a Bosch drill, a compressor and two Milwaukee drill's, were stolen from the van between 10:30am and 12:30pm.
Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to call the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or Dundalk station on 042 93 88400.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on