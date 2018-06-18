DUNDALK CRIME

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after €7,000 worth of tools stolen from van

The items were stolen from near the Ballymac roundabout

Tia Clarke

Reporter:

Tia Clarke

Email:

tia.clarke@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after tools worth an estimated value of €7,000 were stolen from a van parked near the Ballymac roundabout on June 16th. 

The items, which included a generator, chainsaws, a Bosch drill, a compressor and two Milwaukee drill's, were stolen from the van between 10:30am and 12:30pm. 

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to call the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or Dundalk station on 042 93 88400.  