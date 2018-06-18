Accident
REPORT: Inner Relief Road closed at Crowne Plaza Dundalk after accident
Reports are emerging that the Inner Relief Road near to the Crowne Plaza in Dundalk is closed this afternoon following an accident.
It is being reported that ambulance and gardai are in attendance at the scene.
The Democrat understands that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, close to the entrance to the Finnabair Industrial Estate.
More as we get it.
